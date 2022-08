(WSVN) - In the past two days, 12 migrants groups were stopped at the Florida Keys.

Federal officials and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 108 migrants so far.

Those migrants came from Cuba.

The recent sure in migration from Cuba comes as the island faces a humanitarian and economic crisis,

