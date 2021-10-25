KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities found more than a hundred lobster tails and eight undersized lobsters hidden in a boat in the Florida Keys, leading to the arrests of three commercial fishermen.

An officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered the illegal haul during a safety check near Coral Key, Saturday evening.

Investigators said the officer found eight undersized lobsters and 129 wrung spiny Florida lobster tails in a bucket.

Authorities said the fishermen were in the middle of offloading their catch with the intent to sell.

Officers arrested Elmis Ruiz Recano, Blas Ismar Santos Pompa and Amaury Abreu Gonzalez. They have been charged with more than 100 violations, including a felony charge of possession of 100 or more undersized spiny Florida lobsters.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.