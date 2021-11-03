(WSVN) - Southeastern Grocers (SEG) announced Tuesday that they are ordering a recall for one of their products.

The parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, is recalling its Fisherman’s Wharf brand Frozen Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, 16-20 count.

The recall is due to the detection of possible listeria on the product, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Food and Drug Administration suspended the sale of the product as the company continues to investigate the source of the problem.

Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at 844-745-0463, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

