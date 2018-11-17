Florida sues Walgreens, CVS over opioid sales

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is suing the nation’s two largest drugstore chains, alleging they added to the state’s opioid crisis.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced late Friday that she has added Walgreens and CVS to a state-court lawsuit filed last spring against Purdue Pharma, the maker of oxycontin, and several opioid distributors.

Bondi said in a press release that CVS and Walgreens “played a role in creating the opioid crisis.” She said the companies failed to stop “suspicious orders of opioids” and “dispensed unreasonable quantities of opioids from their pharmacies.”

CVS did not immediately respond Saturday to emails seeking comment. Walgreens did not immediately respond to a phone message and emails.

The federal government says about 45 people die daily because of opioid overdoses.

