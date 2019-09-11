Florida students walk up over 100 flights of stairs to honor 9/11 victims

BARTOW, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Florida high school students took on a symbolic task to pay tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Polk County Public Schools posted a photo of students Samuel Martin and Devin Turner who participated in the 2019 Memorial Stair Climb.

The two teens, part of Bartow High School’s Medical and Fire Academy, climbed over 100 flights of stairs as a tribute to those killed in the attacks.

While resting in between flights, the two recited the names of the 343 firefighters killed in the attacks.

“I am very proud of these young men and the fact that they did this on their own,” said Kozette Hubbard, a BHS Medical and Fire Academy instructor. “We push our cadets to be forward thinkers and always remember service to others before self … this is just a small snapshot of what the cadets are capable of.”

