Florida sheriff’s office pauses for prayer before Hurricane Michael makes landfall

Before Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle, deputies in one county stopped to pray before their shift.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office paused for a moment of prayer before braving the elements as the powerful Category 4 storm aimed for north Florida.

“If you don’t mind, say a prayer for all of the men and women working to keep our community safe,” the sheriff’s office post read.

Hours later, Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, packing 155 mph winds.

The department’s Facebook post was shared over 6,000 times in less than a day.