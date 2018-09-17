Florida sheriff warns of fraudulent flyer offering $100 for turning in undocumented immigrants

(CNN) — A Florida sheriff’s office is warning the public not to fall for a fake flyer making the rounds in the state.

The flyer says anyone who reports an undocumented migrant will receive $100 if they are arrested and deported.

The flyer has CrimeStoppers and Homeland Security logos as well as a phone number.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which posted the warning on its Facebook page, said neither the local CrimeStoppers program nor Homeland Security/ICE produced the flyer.

