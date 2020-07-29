Florida reports record-shattering 216 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 451,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 6,333 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 451,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,446 from Tuesday’s update.

The state reported a single-day increase of 216 deaths, which is the highest amount reported by the FDOH since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 113,143 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 52,970 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 32,171, and 1,198 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 25,499 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.