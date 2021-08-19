FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida has once again broken another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, 23,335 new cases of COVID-19 were reported and 17,295 people are hospitalized.

Of those hospitalized, 3,647 are in Intensive Care Units.

At a testing site in Fort Lauderdale, a long line of vehicles could be seen waiting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

There is a rise in breakthrough infections across the United States.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging residents to get vaccinated.

“The data in Florida for hospitalizations still is that the people that are admitted to hospitals in Florida for COVID and are being treated, particularly people who end up in the ICU, tend to be people who were not vaccinated,” he said. “The vaccinated share is, depending on the hospital, a small fraction.”

In Florida to date, there have been over 3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 41,000 deaths.

