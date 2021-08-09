(WSVN) - Florida has again broken a record when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 28,317 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday to the Centers for Disease Control.

Along with the over 28,000 cases, 120 deaths were also logged, according to data from the agency.

The state recently broke the record over the weekend when the CDC reported a one-day total of 23,903 for Friday. The state then went on to report 28,316 for Saturday.

According to the CDC, Florida’s average number of cases for the past seven days is 22,484.

