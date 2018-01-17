Florida Power and Light says utility bills will decrease for customers

MIAMI (WSVN) - After Hurricane Irma, South Florida residents were worried about their Florida Power and Light bills increasing. However, FPL said rates will not increase — rather, they will decrease for customers.

According to a tweet from FPL on Tuesday, utility rates will not increase in order to pay for Irma restoration.

In the tweet, FPL wrote: “Thanks to federal tax savings, your rates won’t go up to pay for Hurricane Irma restoration. We hope to use these tax savings to keep your rates low and stable for years to come.”

In the tweet, FPL said their rates will decrease by $3.35 “for a 1,000 kWh customer.”

Thanks to federal tax savings, your rates won’t go up to pay for Hurricane Irma restoration. We hope to use these tax savings to keep your rates low and stable for years to come. pic.twitter.com/D6P3kFhIuN — FPL (@insideFPL) January 16, 2018

In October, FPL said they would need more than $1 billion from customers to pay for Irma damage. However, with Tuesday’s announcement, the charges will now not go into effect.

