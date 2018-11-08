Florida now likely to face three ballot recounts as statewide races tighten

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Democrat Andrew Gillum’s campaign now says it’s prepared for a possible recount in the Florida governor race that he conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday night.

In a statement Thursday, Gillum’s campaign says it underestimated the ballots that still needed to be counted when he conceded.

The campaign says it’s monitoring the situation and preparing for a possible state-mandated recount.

Florida law requires a recount in races in which the winning margin is 0.5 percent or less, unless the trailing candidate says in writing that he or she doesn’t want a recount. Canvassing boards conduct the recount by running ballots through vote tabulation machines.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, DeSantis led Gillum by 38,515 votes out of nearly 8.2 million cast, or a difference of 0.47 of a percentage point.

Meanwhile, Gov. Rick Scott leads Sen. Bill Nelson by an even tighter margin in the U.S. Senate race: Scott is ahead by 17,344, or 0.22 percent.

In the state’s race for the next agriculture commissioner, Democrat Nikki Fried how now taken the lead over Republican Matt Caldwell. Fried now leads by just 575 votes as of Thursday afternoon, meaning this race will likely require a recount as well.

