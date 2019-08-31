Florida man wins $5,000 a week for life lottery game

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man is now a little bit richer after he won the lottery.

According to the Florida Lottery, 53-year-old Timothy Parker is the newest winner of the $5,000 a week for life scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said Parker chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,030,000.

Officials said Parker bought his $10 scratch-off ticket from a convenience store in Hawthorne, Florida. The store will also receive a $10,000 commission for selling the ticket.

The $5,000 a week for life game was launched in September 2017.

