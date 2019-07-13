Florida man finds hundreds of crabs invading yard

PORT ST.LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man came across an unexpected sight when he went into his back yard earlier this week.

Dan Skowronski posted video showing hundreds of crabs crawling around the backyard of his home.

“Oh my goodness, I saw all those crabs and I said, wow!” Skowronski told WPTV.

Skowronski said the crabs came after heavy rain hit the area and forced the crabs to evacuate their burrows.

“I would say a good 6 inches, 7 inches long,” Skowronski told WPTV. “They were a pretty good size with real big claws, real big crab claws.”

Luckily, the crabs did not stay for long and by Friday, only a handful of crabs were on the property.

