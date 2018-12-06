Florida man arrested for shoplifting following job interview at Kohl’s

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WSVN) — A central Florida man went into a Kohl’s department store for a job interview, only to leave in handcuffs after deputies say he shoplifted.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Dominick Breedlove went to the Kohl’s location in Spring Hill in hopes of working at the store.

Following his interview with Human Resources, Breedlove went to the shoe department and found a pair of Nike sneakers without a security tag.

Fox 13 reports Breedlove went to his car to retrieve a plastic Kohl’s bag from a previous shopping trip, then went back to the shoe department.

A loss prevention officer who was watching Breedlove told deputies he walked to the customer service desk, only to return to the shoe department when he saw a long line. Investigators said he then grabbed another pair of shoes and left the store.

Deputies said Breedlove was arrested in the store’s parking lot with a pair of women’s Nike sneakers priced at $80, and another pair valued at $70.

Needless to say, Breedlove did not get the job, the sheriff’s office said.

