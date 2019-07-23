Florida man accused of molesting, drugging 15-year-old autistic boy who later died

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been arrested and charged with drugging and molesting a 15-year-old autistic boy who later died.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 58-year-old Alain Luis Forget, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child and giving a controlled substance to a minor.

According to investigators, Forget took the victim to a residence in Hamilton County with the permission of the teen’s grandmother on Dec. 27, 2017.

Two days later, the teen was found unresponsive and Forget called an ambulance. The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said a January 2018 autopsy revealed the victim had morphine and Xanax in his system. The medical examiner also determined the child died from pneumonia and drug toxicity.

Officials said agents interviewed the victim’s family members and other people who knew Forget. Investigators believe Forget gave the teen drugs and sexually battered him before his death.

Detectives also said additional sexual abuse allegations were made against Forget during the interviews.

Officials believe there could be other victims, and said Forget has additional residences in Lakeland and Sorrento, Florida.

If you have any information about Alain Luis Forget, please contact FDLE’s Live Oak Field Office at (800) 226-5630.

