Florida lawmaker proposes renaming Florida highway after Trump

(WSVN) - A Florida lawmaker has launched an effort to rename a highway after former President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini announced he would be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as President Donald J. Trump Highway.

This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History. pic.twitter.com/x2gNzv8pxv — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 19, 2021

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini said in a tweet.

Highway 27 is 481 miles long and runs across the state from Tallahassee to Miami.

Sabatini has launched a petition looking to gather support.

According to Fox 35, Sabatini said the plan is to attach the legislation as an amendment to a larger bill.

