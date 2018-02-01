Florida K-9 undaunted by yellow jackets, helps nab suspect

WEIRSDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a K-9 deputy stung nearly two dozen times by angry yellow jackets, never faltered or tried to run, but calmly helped a deputy apprehend a domestic violence suspect holding a box-cutter to this throat.

For 30 minutes, Marion County K-9 Deputy Jeremie Nix and his dog Drago stood in a wooded lot in Weirsdale on Friday, talking to a suspect who was hiding behind a small tree. The suspect, Sean Thomas Shea, made several suicidal statements.

As the deputy pleaded with the suspect to surrender, all three were stung repeatedly. Sheriff’s officials said the dog is extremely well trained. The Ocala Star-Banner reports a vet who checked him out said he would be just fine.

The suspect eventually surrendered and was book on charged of domestic battery by strangulation.

