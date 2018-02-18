Florida judge deliberating transgender teen bathroom lawsuit

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed by a transgender teen against the St. Johns County school district over the right to use the boys bathroom is being deliberated by a judge.

The Times-Union reports that in his freshman year, Drew came out as a transgender boy.

He changed his clothes and his hair, he underwent surgery and began hormone treatment, and for about six weeks, he used the boys bathroom. But the district told him he would have to start using a gender-neutral bathroom or the girls room.

The school district established more gender-neutral bathrooms at the school, but Drew’s lawyers argued that it was unfair to treat Drew, who is now 17 and a junior, differently from other boys just because he was born with female sexual organs.

