Florida high football player leaves pre-game celebration to give flowers to grandmother battling cancer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — A high school football player took some time before his final football game of the year to spend some time with his grandmother, who is battling cancer.

According to Fox 13, the Pensacola Catholic High School Crusaders gathered on the field for the Subway High School All-Star game.

As the team hyped themselves up for the upcoming match, junior Frank Calderon made his way into the stands with pink knee-high socks and flowers in hand to give to his grandmother.

Frank’s grandmother is battling cancer and celebrating the moment with her was his first priority.

Video recorded of the moment shows Frank, wearing a number 20 jersey, giving his grandmother the flowers and giving her a hug while saying, “I love you grandma.”

Frank’s grandmother is then seen wiping tears from her eyes as she looks at the bouquet.

Frank’s team went on to win the game.

