Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce plan to reopen state

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to announce his plan to reopen Florida.

DeSantis is scheduled to hold a 5 p.m. press conference, Wednesday, where he will describe his “SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP. Plan to Re-Open Florida.”

I will be holding a press conference at 5:00 PM to announce my SAFE. SMART. STEP-BY-STEP. Plan to Re-Open Florida. Watch live on https://t.co/FBjm0K60MW. pic.twitter.com/NkXDiCkiiF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 29, 2020

DeSantis has said Florida would reopen slowly and methodically, and that regions could reopen at different times and rates.

“For Florida going from where we are now to a phase one is not a very big leap,” DeSantis said, Tuesday in a meeting with President Donald Trump. ”We’re going to approach it in a very measured, thoughtful and data-driven way.”

Florida has had over 33,000 cases of the coronavirus, which has led to 1,218 deaths, according to statistics released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday. But DeSantis said the state is in better shape than others, like New York.

