Florida firefighters save pregnant dog, help deliver seven puppies

APOPKA, Fla. (WSVN) — A central Florida fire station didn’t have a resident “fire dog.” Now they have eight of them!

A bystander spotted a struggling, pregnant stray dog outside the Apopka Fire Department’s main station, and informed paramedic Lt. Renee Beasley.

Beasley saw the pregnant pup looked malnourished, and brought her to a local veterinarian.

“Even though she was pregnant with her belly she was extremely underweight. She also had about nine to twelve nails in her stomach, probably from ravaging for food,” Beasley told Fox 35.

Beasley helped the dog, nicknamed “Lady”, deliver eight puppies. Despite the mom’s poor health, seven of the eight pups survived.

But when Beasley had to go to work saving human lives for her job, the rest of Station 5 stepped in to help.

Firefighters began taking shifts to care for the the new mom and her litter, as well as sharing the pups on social media.

Members of the community donated money for the cost of vet care and food for the dogs, and multiple residents asks to adopt the puppies.

The 4-week-old pups all have future homes awaiting them, while Lady will stay with Lt. Beasley who says she and her family has become “very bonded” with her.

