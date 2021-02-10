Florida cousins capture 300-pound, 16-foot python found on family property

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — Two Florida men have made quite a catch on their family property.

Aaron Brown told Fox 13 he was driving by his family’s property when he spotted a massive snake.

“I had my mother with me and she said, ‘Well, get out and get it.’ I said, ‘You get out and get it. If that joker catches me, you can’t help me,'” Brown said.

Brown ultimately enlisted the help of his cousin, William Wilkinson, to remove the Burmese python, which measured 16 feet, 4 inches and weighed 300 pounds.

The men, along with Wilkinson’s son, used hooks and a gun to capture the snake, Fox 13 reports.

The family called in snake hunter Dusty Crum, who learned the snake was carrying 100 eggs.

“Hopefully this is a rogue snake and they haven’t migrated this far north. These boys stopped an invasion by eliminating a big breeding snake like that,” said Crum.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.