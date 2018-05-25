Florida brewery creates edible 6-pack rings for sea turtles

(WSVN) - A Florida brewery has taken steps to help save turtles by creating edible six-pack rings.

According to Saltwater Brewery’s Facebook post, the Delray Beach company launched their Eco Six Pack Rings earlier this year. The eco-friendly rings are available in South Florida stores, the company said, such as Publix, Total Wine, Whole Foods Market, Lucky’s Market and ABC Fine Wine and Spirits.

A YouTube video by We Believers shows how Saltwater Brewery’s Eco Six Pack Rings not only feed turtles — they also feed fish and other sea animals. The rings are made of barley and wheat, which make them edible and, also, strong enough to hold each can.

“Besides being 100 percent biodegradable, compostable and edible, they have to be strong enough to hold the weight and difficulty handling of the cans,” said Entelequia Inc. Chief engineer Francisco Garcia in the YouTube video.

“We want to influence the big guys and inspire them to also get on board,” said Saltwater Brewery President Chris Gove in the YouTube video.

