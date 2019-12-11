Florida bills would require employers to give new parents 3 months of paid family leave

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A set of bills making their way through the Florida Legislature would require businesses to provide three months of paid time off to new parents.

The bills, SB 1194 and HB 899, would require employers to allow employees who have worked at the business for at least a year and a half to take paid family leave for up to three months after the birth or adoption of a child.

Parents who also have a foster child placed in their care would also be entitled to family leave.

If passed, the new law would go into effect July 1, 2020.

To read the full bills, click here or here.

