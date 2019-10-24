Florida bill would require swim safety lessons in school

A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would make swim safety lessons mandatory in school.

Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo filed SB 608 which would require each school district to incorporate “age-appropriate water safety instruction into the health education curriculum for students in grades kindergarten through 12.”

The classes would cover topics such as the proper use of flotation devices, awareness of water conditions, how to respond if caught in a rip current, the importance of formal swim lessons and more.

An identical bill, HB 325, was also filed in the Florida House by Rep. James Bush III.

If passed the law would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.