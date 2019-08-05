Florida bill would ban business from giving out plastic straws, plastic bags

(WSVN) - A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that, if passed, would ban stores from giving customers plastic bags or single-use plastic straws.

The bill, SB 40, was filed by state senator Kevin J. Rader.

The bill would prohibit stores from giving customers bags made of “plastic film” or food service businesses from using single-use plastic straws. Restaurants would still be able to use straws made of paper, pasta, sugarcane, wood, or bamboo.

Businesses would also still be able to provide plastic straws to customers who need them due to a medical condition or disability.

If passed, the law would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

