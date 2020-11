FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale held a turkey donation ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Station 47 hosted the event on Sunday morning.

As well as handing turkeys out at the station, the firefighters also went door to door to deliver the turkeys to families in the area.

