FIU students return to classes after bridge collapse that killed 6

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Florida International University will be returning to their classes for the first time since a bridge collapse that killed six people, including an FIU student.

When the bridge came crashing down onto traffic Thursday afternoon, classes were not in session during the Spring break holiday

People in the area were excited about the bridge, as it was meant to make transportation easier for nearly 4,000 students who live in Sweetwater.

However, many students returning to school are still trying to make sense of what happened.

“Talked to many students as well, and they’re like surprised — how’s this happening, right?” said FIU sophomore Rodrigo Valadez. “How there weren’t more cautious procedures, you know, but I think I just have to assimilate it a little more and just go back to classes.”

There are several events planned for students, including a vigil that will take place Wednesday to mourn the loss of one of their own.

As the investigation continues, traffic will be detoured. Southwest Eighth Street is closed indefinitely from 107th to 117th Avenue. Officials suggest drivers take either roadway southbound to Coral Way to avoid the closure.

MDX has also suspended all tolls along the Dolphin Expressway near FIU to help alleviate some of the congestion.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.