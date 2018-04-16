FIU passes highest percentage of students on Florida bar exam

And now, the moment ̶y̶o̶u̶'̶v̶e̶ ̶a̶l̶l̶ some of you have been waiting for: 2018 #FloridaBarExam #LawSchool passage scores!

Congrats to @fiulaw for securing No. 1 with an 85% passage rate.

Also, BIG ups to @AveMariaLaw at 84.6%, and @FSUCollegeofLaw at 76.7%

Full list below. pic.twitter.com/kNqCLEg7ZS

— The Florida Bar (@theflabar) April 16, 2018