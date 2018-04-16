FIU passes highest percentage of students on Florida bar exam

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University had the highest percentage of students passing the Florida bar this year.
Eighty-five percent of FIU students passed the bar, much higher than the 57.9% state average.
Seventeen of the 20 FIU students passed the bar.
Ave Maria School of Law and Florida State University were second and third respectively.
The results come from the February 2018 General Bar Exam.
