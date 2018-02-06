FIU bans alcohol from Greek events for rest of school year

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International University has banned alcohol from all fraternity and sorority events for the rest of the school year.

President Mark Rosenberg also said in a statement Monday that the school will have zero tolerance for infractions at the school’s 16 Greek chapters in the future.

Rosenberg suspended fraternities and sororities Dec. 15, citing “growing concerns” about Greek life at FIU and around the country. He said campus officials and Greek organizations have used the pause to review policies.

“Zero tolerance is our new normal at FIU,” Rosenberg said. “The fate of Greek life has been hanging by a thread and this pause gave us the opportunity to recommit to our values and end the age of permissiveness and ambiguity that has hung over our Greek organizations for far too long.”

The FIU suspensions followed the death Nov. 3 death of Andrew Coffey, a Florida State University fraternity pledge. The suspensions also come after a string of other deaths at fraternity parties and initiations at Penn State, Texas State and Louisiana State universities.

The Miami Herald reports that FIU slapped Tau Kappa Epsilon and Phi Gamma Delta with two-year suspensions and suspended Pi Kappa Phi pending a hearing.

The newspaper reports that university officials connected Tau Kappa Epsilon to a leaked group chat that revealed nude photos of women and offensive statements and jokes. That fraternity also allegedly hosted a tailgate party where a minor was served alcohol, the paper also reported.

The Herald also reported the school said minors also allegedly were served alcohol at Phi Gamma Delta, which had been previously suspended in 2015 after a female student died following an off-campus party. Pi Kappa Phi faces allegations of hazing and holding an unregistered party at their chapter house.

