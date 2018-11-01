FIU architecture students break ‘walk on water’ record at 28th annual race

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University students attended the 28th annual water race hosted by the Department of Architecture and set a new record.

More than 60 students participated, designed and constructed specialty shoes that allowed them to traverse a 175-foot lake, Thursday.

Many fell into the water, but one emerged victorious.

“We feel great. We weren’t anticipating to break the record at all, and it just came to adrenaline, I guess,” FIU student Hunter Swihart said. “Every time in our trials, we would get 1:11, 1:12, and we thought the record was out of reach, but then game day, we showed up.”

The winning team received $1,000, plus an additional thousand for breaking the previous record of one minute and three seconds.

The money can be used toward a scholarship or a chance to study abroad.

