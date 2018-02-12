SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of fishermen hauled in a colossal catch on Sunny Isles Beach, Sunday afternoon.

The fishermen pulled a 10-foot hammerhead shark ashore at a pier near Collins Avenue and Northeast 163rd Street.

The marine predator quickly attracted a crowd, and many people stopped to take pictures.

The catch took place three days after a group of men dragged a hammerhead shark to shore on Singer Island, prompting a concerned boater to record the incident on cellphone video.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissions prohibits fishing for hammerhead sharks.

