First Diverging Diamond Interchange opens Monday in Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - Drivers in Miami-Dade are about to navigate a different traffic pattern by the Dolphin Expressway, as the first “Diverging Diamond Interchange” opens on Monday, August 13.

According to the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, the new interchange design, nicknamed the DDI, is meant to improve the flow of traffic entering and exiting the highway.

The interchange located at Northwest 27th Avenue opens Monday, while the other at Northwest 57th Avenue is slated to open in the fall.

A DDI works by temporarily shifting traffic to the left, a move MDX said will make it easier to get on and off the highway. It also allows highway drivers to more easily make U-turns.

MDX said the design has been proven in other parts of the country to significantly improve safety and congestion, as it eliminates left turns against oncoming traffic. The new interchanges will be the first of their kind in South Florida.

