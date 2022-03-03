MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 28th Place and 189th Street, just before noon, Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a firefighter could be seen with a water hose on the roof of the home.

It remains unclear if any occupants were in the home when the fire broke out.

