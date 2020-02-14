Firefighters work to extinguish house fire in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish flames that have engulfed a house in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to the home near West Falcons Lea Drive and Plymouth Lane at around 6:15 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where half of the roof could be seen collapsed on the back patio of the property.

It is unclear if any victims were inside of the home at the time the flames broke out, but aerials showed several people across the street watching firefighters battle the blaze.

