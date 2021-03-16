Firefighters save 2 dogs from burning townhouse in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued a homeowner’s dogs after they were trapped inside of a townhouse that caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were captured battling a blaze in one of the units of City View Townhomes, at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Second Street, Tuesday. Only the homeowner’s two dogs were inside of the unit when the fire broke out.

“The neighbors were immediately telling us that there were two dogs trapped inside the home,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said. “Our primary was to get in there and get those dogs out.”

Neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the unit at around 12:45 p.m. Their attempts to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher failed.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to adjoining homes and rescued the dogs. One of the canines ran upstairs to a back bedroom. Both animals have been reunited with their owner.

Gollan said the townhouse fire serves as a reminder to everyone to ensure their homes are prepared in case of a fire.

“There were no smoke alarms in this residence,” Gollan said. “If the smoke alarms were there and present, they would have sounded, alerting the neighbors that were home a lot sooner and possibly us getting here in a quicker response that could have stopped the fire.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

