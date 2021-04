COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of stuck ducks have been saved.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue firefighters rescued several ducklings that fell down a storm drain at Embassy Creek Elementary School in Cooper City.

They scooped them all out with a net as their mother looked on.

Then, they were all reunited.

