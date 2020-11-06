Firefighters rescue dog after warehouse fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a warehouse fire in Pompano Beach.

The fire broke out at Mario & Son’s Tire & Auto Repair, located at 101 SW 5th St., overnight Friday.

Crews responded to the scene and put out the fire quickly as it was located near the fire station.

Rescue crews said they found an unconscious dog when they arrived on the scene.

“There’s actually a neighborhood dog that comes over to the station,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Hudson. “We found the dog in there, brought it out. We were able to revive it and the dog, basically, woke up and started walking off. We took him up to Coral Springs Animal Hospital for treatment.”

Hudson said further, “It was unconscious. We pulled it out, basically lifeless. A lot of our responders are trained in pet CPR, so we started administering oxygen and the dog did come back without chest compressions.”

Officials said the fire broke out in the back of the building.

The city has deemed the building unsafe. No other structures were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The owner of the business did not have insurance and has since set up a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate, click here.

