Firefighters put out house fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames that erupted inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 58th Street and 18th Avenue early Friday morning.

The residents inside of the home were able to evacuate without sustaining any injuries.

The fire has since been extinguished and the cause is now under investigation.

