MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire in Margate.

The fire broke out at a Public Works facility near North Rock Island Road and First Street, Saturday.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

Firefighters knocked down the fire to limit the extent of the damage.

Officials said the sprinkler system was key in keeping the fire under control.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.