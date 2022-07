LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was damaged by flames in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Northwest 59th Terrace, Monday night.

They quickly put out the fire.

One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials believe the fire was started by fireworks.

