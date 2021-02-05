Firefighters find burned body while extinguishing fire in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after firefighters discovered a burned body while they were extinguishing a fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near a condo complex along Northeast First Place and 188th Street, at around 6 a.m., Friday.

Officials said an employee of the complex called them regarding a rubbish fire. While firefighters were dousing the flames, they realized there was also a body nearby.

“They need to stop the violence over here, man,” one man said. “There’s a lot of things going around. People getting shot, people getting killed. It’s like 2021 just getting crazy.”

It remains unknown who the victim is and how they ended up at the scene.

“It doesn’t make me nervous it just makes me pray more,” said Lavette Samuels, who lives in the complex.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where detectives could be seen combing the area for clues.

A pile of burnt items could also be seen next to where the body was found.

Detectives continue working the scene as of Friday afternoon.

