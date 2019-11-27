Firefighters extinguish large junkyard fire in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that engulfed a junkyard in Medley.

Dozens of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 84th Avenue and 70th Street at approximately 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Massive junkyard fire burning Northwest of Miami International Airport near NW 84th Ave and NW 74th St. Appears to be tires burning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Eb62ToXFw4 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 27, 2019

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where heavy, dark plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the scene.

Multiple cars caught fire and part of a structure’s roof collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it’s unclear if anybody was hurt.

