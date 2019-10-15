Firefighters extinguish Hialeah Gardens warehouse fire

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames after they erupted inside a warehouse in Hialeah Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 120th Street and 98th Avenue just after 7:15 p.m., Monday.

Firefighters entered the structure and found a semi-truck on fire inside.

The flames were quickly put out without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.