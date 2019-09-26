Firefighters caught on camera battling car fire in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a car in flames in Opa-Locka.

The incident happened near Northwest 42nd Avenue and Gratigny Parkway around noon, Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews said they received a call reporting an unoccupied vehicle on fire.

CAR FIRE: EB Gratigny Parkway before NW 42nd Ave. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/MI5HmqsXIw — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) September 26, 2019

According to officials, there were no injuries.

