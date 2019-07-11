Firefighters battle flames inside SW Miami-Dade warehouse

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that erupted inside of a warehouse in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the warehouse building, located in the area of Southwest 104th Avenue and 196th Lane, just before 6:15 a.m, Thursday.

Upon arriving, firefighters located heavy smoke coming from the bay doors of the warehouse.

Crews worked to put the fire out quickly and without any injuries.

The warehouse was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

