Firefighters battle fire inside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out flames inside of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Rescue crews responded to the single-family house on the 6500 block of Southwest 95th Avenue just after 10 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where flames could be seen coming from the inside of the home and moving towards the patio area of the backyard.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

