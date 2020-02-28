Firefighter who fell down elevator shaft in Bal Harbour transferred to rehab facility

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter who fell down an elevator shaft in Bal Harbour while on duty is continuing his road to recovery.

Miami-Dade firefighter David Gonzalez was transferred on Friday from Jackson Memorial Hospital to a rehabilitation center.

Gonzalez suffered serious injuries, including two broken legs, while rescuing a man stuck in an elevator at the Bal Harbour Shops on Jan. 14.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.