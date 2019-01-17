Fire Rescue responds to Hazmat situation at G. Holmes Braddock High School

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have responded to a Hazmat situation at G. Holmes Braddock High School.

Several Fire Rescue trucks and ambulances could be spotted outside the school, located at 3601 SW 147th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

An unknown number of people were reportedly exposed to an unknown irritant.

So far, no patients have been transported from the scene and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

